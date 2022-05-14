Cantonment Rotary Honors North Escambia Teachers Of The Year
May 14, 2022
The Cantonment Rotary Club honored Teachers of the Year from area schools at a luncheon this week.
Each Teacher of the Year from schools north of Nine Mile Road was honored. They are:
- Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard
- Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley
- Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell
- Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar
- Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps
- R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton
- McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah
- Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner
- Northview High — Jeffrey Simpkins
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Tina Schlauder
- Ransom Middle — Angela Avery
- Tate High — Karl King
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
