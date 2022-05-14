Cantonment Rotary Honors North Escambia Teachers Of The Year

The Cantonment Rotary Club honored Teachers of the Year from area schools at a luncheon this week.

Each Teacher of the Year from schools north of Nine Mile Road was honored. They are:

Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard

Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley

Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell

Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar

Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton

McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah

Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner

Northview High — Jeffrey Simpkins

Pine Meadow Elementary — Tina Schlauder

Ransom Middle — Angela Avery

Tate High — Karl King

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.