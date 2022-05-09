Byrneville Elementary Students Create Winning EREC Meeting Posters

May 9, 2022

Fifth graders at Byrneville Elementary School took part in a poster contest to promote Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s Annual Meeting.

The winning students received a cash award, and their posters were displayed at the meeting.

Pictured above (L-R) are first place winner Ethan Carter, second place winners Jacob Bolen and  Dylen McCaw, a poster by third place winner Oliva Levins (not pictured) and EREC CEO Ryan Campbell. Pictured below: Carter’s winning poster. Photo (above) for, and photo (below) by NorthEcambia.com, click to enlarge.

