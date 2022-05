Update: State Prison Inmate Recaptured After Escape From Atmore Prison

The U.S. Marshals have recaptured an inmate that escape from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Tuesday morning.

Corey Daniel Gable, age 31 of Mobile, was serving a 20 year sentence for first degree assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said he left Fountain about 10:30 a.m.

ADOC said he was recaptured in Prichard.