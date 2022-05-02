Jay Lady Royals Headed To 1A Final Four

May 18, 2022

The Jay Lady Royals are returning to the 1A Final Four for the second straight year. Jay beat Paxton 3-0 Tuesday night in Jay for the 1A regional championship.

Mattie Cochran earned the win for Jay in the circle. In seven innings, she allowed two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking none.

Alayna Lowery led the Royals in the plate, going 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs. She knocked in her 13th home run of the season, a new school record.

Jay (20-5) will ride a 16-game winning streak into the state semifinals May 24 against Liberty County (17-13) at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont.

