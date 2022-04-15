Sunrise Services, Egg Hunts And Many Other Area Easter Events Planned

Here are Easter weekend events schedules in the North Escambia area, including several sunrise services:

Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Brunch In Bratt

An Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Brunch will be Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bratt Family Life Center. Children of all ages are invited; bring your own basket. Rain will move the event indoors.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Gonzalez Baptist Church will hold a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. for ages preschool to 5th grade. Golden egg super prizes and mini egg prizes in each age group.

1st Annual Beulah Dash

The 1st Annual Beulah Dash will be Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Escambia County Equestrian Center. Craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables, Easter egg hunts for children grade 5 and under and much more. Hosted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church – Beulah.

Crown Church Eggstravaganza

Crown Church will host and Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at 9600 North Palafox Street. Games, inflatables, coloring contest, door prizes, food, and over 10,000 candy filled eggs.

Egga-Wahooza Easter Egg Hunt

arcus Pointe Baptist Church will host the annual Egga-Wahooza Easter Egg Hunt in Community Maritime Park. Over 50,000 eggs. At 10:30 a.m., children ages 0-4 and children with special needs will participate in the first Easter egg hunt. At 11 a.m, a second Easter egg hunt will be held for children ages K4-5th grade. The event is free to attend.

Molino Community Easter EGGstravaganza

The Molino Community Easter EGGstravaganza will be held Saturday April 16 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, 6450 Hwy 95A North. Egg hunt, bounce house, shaved ice, games, hot dogs and more. Sponsored by Highland Baptist Church.

Community Sunrise Service – Molino

A Community Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 17 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Highway 29 in Molino.

Community Sonrise Service – Wahoos Stadium

Community Sonrise Service will be Easter Sunday, April 17 at 6 a.m. at Blue Wahoos stadium in Pensacola.

Easter At Highland Baptist Molino

Highland Baptist Church will hold a church-wide breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Easter Worship will follow at 10:45 a.m.

Resurrection Sunday Worship- Gonzalez

Gonzalez Baptist Church will hold a Resurrection Sunda Worship Service on Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m.

Beulah Chapel Easter Services

Belah Chapel Assembly of God in Byrneville will hold Easter morning services at 10:30 a.m.

Sunrise, Worship Service Atmore

The First Baptist Church of Atmore will host a Sunrise Serice at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 with breakfast to follow. Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m.