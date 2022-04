Spring Festival of Flowers Continues Today In Milton

The 2022 Spring Festival of Flowers continues Sunday at the University of Florida West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) and Pensacola State College in Milton.

Admission is free for the event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 5988 Highway 90 in Milton. There are plant nursery vendors, a UF student club plant sale, arts and crafts, food and more.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.