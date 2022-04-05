Part Of I-10 Renamed For Deputy Killed 33 Years Ago

April 5, 2022

A portion of I-10 in Escambia County has been renamed for an Escambia County deputy killed in the line of duty over 30 years ago.

On December, 3, 1988, Deputy Donald Ray Cook was on his way to an off duty job in his patrol car.  While monitoring his police radio, Cook learned of a high speed pursuit of armed robbers on I-10 headed into Escambia County from Santa Rosa County.

Cook responded to I-10 where he set up a roadblock in the west bound lane between the off ramp to Highway 29 and the I -10 spur near the railroad trestle. Cook exited his vehicle and the pursuit continued toward the roadblock where he was struck and killed. The suspect were taken into custody several miles away after their vehicle was disabled.

Cook was a five-year veteran of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“His name is engraved on the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., and he is recognized at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, but we have reached a point in time where our citizens need to be reminded daily of the sacrifice our officers make, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. One way we could do this is to name an appropriate section of Interstate 10 in memory of Deputy Donald Ray Cook,” retired FDLE Agent Ed Hudson of McDavid wrote in an email to Senator Doug Broxson’s Office asking for the renaming.

A formal ceremony was held Tuesday with Cook’s family.

