Over $6,000 Stolen During Vehicle Burglary At Pine Forest Road Walmart

Over $6,000 in cash was stolen during a vehicle burglary Tuesday afternoon at a Pine Forest Road store.

The burglary happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 9300 block of Pine Forest Road, near Nine Mile Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’’s Office, the suspect left the scene in a newer model BMW SUV with tinted windows and a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.