Northview Nabs Win Over Milton; Tate Freshmen Power Past Navarre

April 19, 2022

Northview 6, Navarre 1

The Northview Chiefs took an early lead and defeated the Milton Panthers 6-1 Monday night in Milton.

Jamarkus Jefferson went for five and two-thirds innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out 11. Josh Landis and Cason Burkett closed.

Jefferson led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-4, and Landis was 2-3. Trent Knighten, Burkett, Ethan Collier, Rustin Pope, Luke Bridges and Kaden Odom had one hit each.

Tate 13, Navarre 6 (Freshman)

The Tate Aggie Freshmen defeated  Navarre 13-6

Zane Warrington surrendered two hits and one run in one inning, while striking out one. Brodie Rhodes, Kaydon Biggs, and Nathan Ozuna pitched in relief.

Trevor Land and Warrington had two hits each to led the Aggies at bat. Kaleb Posta, Taite Davis, Braydon Walker and Amir Sardar each had one hit.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

