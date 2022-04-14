NorthEscambia.com Publisher Named One Of Escambia County’s Most Influential People
April 14, 2022
The Pensacola Independent News has released their 2022 Inweekly Power List — their ranking of the most powerful and influential people in Escambia County.
Only one person that works primarily in the North Escambia area was named to the list — NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds for the 10th year.
Attorney Troy Rafferty tops this year’s list.
To view this year’s Inweekly Power List edition, click here.
Pictured: Attorney Troy Rafferty was at the top of the 2022 Inweekly Power List. Courtesy image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments