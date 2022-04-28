Mostly Nude Airbnb Renter Assaulted Disabled Man Over Age 65, ECSO Says

An Airbnb renter is facing charges after allegedly running around mostly nude and assaulting a disabled man over 65 years of age.

Stephanie Joanne Lewis, 47, was charged with felony lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an elderly and disabled person, assault on a person 65 years of age or older, and resisting an officer without violence.

Lewis overstayed her Airbnb rental in the upstairs area of the victim’s home, according to an arrest report which states she is a narcotics user with a history of violent, erratic behavior and keeps “a collection of butcher knives” in her room.

Deputies arrived at the residence to find Lewis outside wearing “sensual/erotic clothing of the lingerie type” that left her almost naked, the report states.

The victim stated he has tried to get Lewis removed from the residence, but he struggles to get to the courthouse due to a disability from a stroke and has hired an attorney. The victim told deputies that Lewis frequently walks around naked in the common area of the home shared with other tenants. He stated that she had been throwing household items and causing a disturbance, the report states.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis threw a can of soda at the victim. He told officers that he is constantly in fear of Lewis’ behavior due to drug use, and he is unable to defend himself due to his stroke.

Lewis pulled away from deputies and refused to comply with orders during her arrest, the report continues.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $3,000.