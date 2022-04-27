Man Wins $1 Million In Lottery Scratch-Off Purchased At Nine Mile Publix

An Alabama man won a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize after a stop at a Nine Mile Road Publix.

Earnest Dillard, age 47 of Mobile, claimed the $1 million prize in the 500x Cash Scratch-Off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Dillard purchased his winning ticket from the Publix on Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the $50 winning ticket.