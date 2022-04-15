Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Matt Gaetz

A California man has pleaded guilty for a threat to kill Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce.

During the plea hearing, Huelsman admitted that, on January 9, 2021, he called Gaetz’s congressional district office in Pensacola. When no one answered, Huelsman left a profanity-laced voicemail threatening to Gaetz. This included threatening to “put a bullet in” Gaetz and members of his family, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The United States Capitol Police were contacted when the threat was made, which triggered security protocols related to the congressman. The investigation revealed this was not the first time Huelsman made threats involving political figures. Huelsman had previously been investigated for threatening a member of a former President’s family via social media.

Huelsman faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola in late June.

Pictured: Rep Matt Gaetz during a campaign kickoff event last week in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.