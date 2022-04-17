FDEP: Ascend Reports Chemical Release; Unpermitted Discharge

April 17, 2022

Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment has reported a chemical spill and unpermitted discharge, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Projection.

According to Ascend, the manufacturing plant is currently in a turnaround in which 90% of the plant will be shut down.

Friday morning, “a drain valve located in cyclohexane dump tanks was found open and releasing cyclohexane into the diked area and was draining to the ground,” a FDEP report states.

Ascend reported the drain valve was closed, the fire alarm was activated, the area was barricaded off and the ditch was secured. The incident lasted less than one hour.

Cyclohexane can be harmful if swallowed or inhaled. It can cause eye and skin irritation, respiratory symptoms, drowsiness, or coma in high enough concentrations, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Also Saturday morning, two cooling towers “overflowed releasing an unpermitted discharge in excess of 1000 gallons to stormwater outfall,” a FDEP report states. The company blocked stormwater drains and ditches to prevent any further discharge into the stormwater outfall.

