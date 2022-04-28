Family Seeks Closure Five Years After Molino Woman Murdered While Out For A Run

“You left us too soon. Not by fault of your own. Caught unsuspecting, while jogging alone. Wickedness consumed him and a heart full of rage felled you, silenced you, sent you to your grave.”

Those are the words of Sue Brown last year as she remembered the murder of her daughter Anna Louise Brown in Molino.

This Saturday will mark five years since Anna was found shot and killed on Gibson Road off Crabtree Church Road as she went for a run on a Sunday afternoon. She was pronounced deceased at the scene; her body was discovered face down by the roadway.

Her family is still hoping and praying for closure and the arrest of a suspect.

“Anna was a blessing not only to her family, but to her entire community. I feel confident that there is still someone out there with information that could help the investigative team find her assailant. Even a small thing could be the missing puzzle piece in this case so please share even the smallest tip,” family attorney and spokesperson Autumn Beck Blackledge said Wednesday.

Anna’s children are doing well and are thriving.

“Anna would be very proud of her children and her memory is very much alive through them,” Sue Brown said.

“We miss her; her children miss her. Her family, friends, relatives and co-workers mourn her loss. A loving and free spirited young woman was taken before her time. In the prime and beauty of her life, when the world and her family needed her, she was gone. We know and understand we will see her again; we will embrace and have a joyous reunion one day when the Lord calls His people home,” Sue Brown said.

When Anna joined a class at Hamilton Baptist Church in Robertsdale before her death, she was asked to write down something about her life.

“I am …doing life as a working, blessed Mom of two amazing children,” Anna wrote. “I love being a mom! There are moments and days and situations that are tough and rough and painful and challenging and hard; but the joy of loving and having the privilege to nurture and teach my kids is a gift. I know they are each God’s first, and that helps me worry less when they are away,” Anna wrote. “I work as a Physical Therapist Assistant …I love doing therapy!”

She continued, “I have a great family. I have wonderful parents and I have a growing relationship with my Creator, my Lord, my salvation, my strength, provider, comforter and friend. With my natural family and my church family, I am never alone or separated. I receive love and support and physical, tangible help when it’s needed. That support and encouragement makes single parenting not so single! Yay!”

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Below: NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.