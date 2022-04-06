Escambia County Calling For State Review Of FPL’s Rates; Century Set To Do The Same

Escambia County is set this week to finalize a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission asking them to reconsider Florida Power & Light’s rate structure, and the Town of Century may join other local governments in sending a letter of their own.

Last month, the Escambia County Commission voted to have Chairman Jeff Bergosh draft a letter to the PCS, and that letter will be up for final approval, revisions or disapproval at Thursday’s board meeting. The Century Town Council was set to vote Tuesday night on sending a similar letter, but their meeting was canceled due to weather concerns.

“Over the last several months we have been inundated with angry complaints from our constituents who have pleaded with us to help them get answers as to why their Florida Power and Light bills have increased so dramatically (in some cases more than doubling month over month),” Bergosh states in the opening of the BOCC’s draft letter.

Bergosh asks the PSC to conduct a new FPL rate public hearing and hold it in Escambia County because it’s the largest population center in the Florida Panhandle.

The letter asks for answers on five key points:

Why are our citizens being socially engineered to conserve- by having their rates increase once usage exceeds 1000 Kilowatt hours per month? Why is this being allowed and condoned/encouraged by the PSC? Why are other energy sources/fuel commodities for electricity generation being excluded in favor of Natural Gas which has seen tremendous price increases—the costs of which are being burdened fully by ratepayers? Why is this being allowed and condoned by the PSC. Why are our citizens apparently paying the highest rate per 1000 Kilowatt hours billed (residential) in the entire state of Florida? Why does the PSC consider these rates fair and reasonable given this current economic environment? Why is FPL Northwest Florida cutting customers’ power off early and not giving customers until 5:00 PM to pay bills that are late? (I have heard that customers’ power is being shut off before 5:00 PM on the last day to pay a late bill, when previously if a customer paid before 5:00 PM the power would not be cut off.)

To read the complete proposed letter from the Escambia BOCC to the PSC, click or tap here.

The Century Town Council will consider drafting a letter to the PSC at their April 19 meeting. Pensacola, Milton and Crestview have already sent similar letters to the state.

Pictured: The entrance to the Gulf Clean Energy Center (formerly known as Plant Crist) as seen Tuesday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.