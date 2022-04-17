ECSO Warns FPL Isn’t Collecting Bitcoin For Your Overdue Power Bill

No, Florida Power & Light is not collecting bitcoin for your overdue power bill.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning of just such a scam. Investigators said that scammers are calling people claiming to be FPL or other utility companies or agencies telling them that their bills are overdue. They then ask the customer to deposit cash into a bitcoin ATM. The scammer on the phone then sends a QR code to scan at the bitcoin kiosk, but it’s all a scam.

The sheriff’s office wants you to call them at (850) 436-9620 and report calls like this. Do not send any money or provide your personal or financial information.

Other tips:

Always be suspicious of any threatening calls claiming to be from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Always be suspicious when asked to send an electronic payment, “Green Dot” card payment, or wire transfer.

Trust your instinct. If you feel that something “just isn’t right”, call your local law enforcement agency and report it.

“It is much easier to prevent fraud in the first place than to recover your money after the fact,” ECSO said.