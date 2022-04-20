Century Joins Area Governments In Calling For State Review Of FPL’s Rates

The Century Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to have Mayor Ben Boutwell write a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission asking them to reconsider Florida Power & Light’s rate structure.

Escambia County, Pensacola, Milton, Gulf Breeze and Crestview have already sent similar letters to the state.

Pictured: The Century Town Council Tuesday night: (L-R) Sandra McMurray Jackson, Luis Gomez, Jr., Dynette Lewis and James Smith. Council member Leonard White participated by Zoom. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.