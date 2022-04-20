Century Joins Area Governments In Calling For State Review Of FPL’s Rates

April 20, 2022

The Century Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to have Mayor Ben Boutwell write a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission asking them to reconsider Florida Power & Light’s rate structure.

Escambia County, Pensacola, Milton, Gulf Breeze and Crestview have already sent similar letters to the state.

Pictured: The Century Town Council Tuesday night: (L-R) Sandra McMurray Jackson, Luis Gomez, Jr., Dynette Lewis and James Smith. Council member Leonard White participated by Zoom. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 