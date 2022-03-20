Wrong-Way Bicyclist Lands In Jail On Multiple Charges

March 20, 2022

A man riding his bicycle the wrong way on Highway 31 in Flomaton early Saturday morning landed in jail on multiple charges.

Hubert Lamer Johnson, 43, was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

A Flomaton Police Department officer observed a man identified as Johnson riding his bicycle without property lighting and headed the wrong direction on a four-lane portion of Highway 31.

“Johnson possessed illegal narcotics and was also believed to be under the influence of a substance,” Flomaton Police said, adding that he resisted arrest but was quickly controlled.

Johnson remained in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond early Sunday morning after his bond was revoked in a previous case.

