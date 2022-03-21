Woman Killed In Crash Involving 3-Wheel Vehicle In Pace

A 46-year old Pace woman was killed Monday morning in traffic crash in Pace.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling south on Chumuckla Highway just north of Tunnel Road. Troopers said her three-wheel Vanderhall crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with the front of a tow truck. The driver of the truck, a 32-year old Pensacola man, was not injured.

Chumuckla Highway north of the five-points intersection was closed by the crash and subsequent investigation for several hours.

File photo.