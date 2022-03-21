Woman Killed In Crash Involving 3-Wheel Vehicle In Pace

March 21, 2022

A 46-year old Pace woman was killed Monday morning in traffic crash in Pace.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling south on Chumuckla Highway just north of Tunnel Road. Troopers said her three-wheel Vanderhall crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with the front of a tow truck. The driver of the truck, a 32-year old Pensacola man, was not injured.

Chumuckla Highway north of the five-points intersection was closed by the crash and subsequent investigation for several hours.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, General 

 