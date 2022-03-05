Woman Injured In Highway 99 Rollover Wreck

A woman was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Friday night near Molino.

The driver lost control and overturned into a ditch just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 99 near Luth Road, just north of Crabtree Church Road.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, and the woman was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.