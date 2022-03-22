Woman, 64, Dead After Shooting Tuesday Night In McDavid; Man, 72, Being Charged With Homicide

March 22, 2022

A 64-year old woman is dead following a shooting in McDavid Tuesday night, and her 72-year old companion is being charged with her death.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Worley Road off Mystic Springs Road. The woman was pronounced deceased with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman and the male suspect lived together as a couple but were not married, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Peterson said they got into an argument, and the suspect retried a shotgun and fired one shot, striking the woman in the chest.

The man will be charged with second degree homicide. As of 10 p.m., his name had not been released.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 