Woman, 64, Dead After Shooting Tuesday Night In McDavid; Man, 72, Being Charged With Homicide

A 64-year old woman is dead following a shooting in McDavid Tuesday night, and her 72-year old companion is being charged with her death.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Worley Road off Mystic Springs Road. The woman was pronounced deceased with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman and the male suspect lived together as a couple but were not married, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Peterson said they got into an argument, and the suspect retried a shotgun and fired one shot, striking the woman in the chest.

The man will be charged with second degree homicide. As of 10 p.m., his name had not been released.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.