Weather Alert: Enhanced Risk For Severe Weather Today

There is an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk of severe storms for Friday.

The main threats are strong tornadoes, damaging winds up 70 mph and large hail.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, the threat spreads east through the day. The tornado threat will quickly increase from south to north during the morning hours as a warm front surges north. One to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are also possible. This could result in localized flooding.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 75. Southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.