Warm And Sunny Tuesday; Chance Of Severe Weather By Wednesday Night

There is a threat of severe storms into Wednesday night with a chance of winds capable of damaging trees, power lines and crops. The storms may also produce tornados and hail.

Localized flash flooding is possible, particularly in low lying and urban areas.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.