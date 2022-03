Tate Girls Tennis Tops West Florida; Boys Play To Tie

The Tate High School girls tennis team took a 7-0 win over West Florida High School Tuesday.

Girls #1 Kingsley Cline stays undefeated for the season.

The Aggies boys ended with a 3-3 tie with West Florida.

Up next, Aggies tennis will travel to Gulf Breeze on Friday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.