Sunshine Today; Severe Storms Back In The Forecast For Friday

March 17, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

