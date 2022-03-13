Pensacola Christian College Wins NCCAA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship

The Pensacola Christian College Lady Eagles women’s basketball team secured their first National Championship Saturday with an 85-74 victory over the Arlington Baptist University Patriots of Arlington, Texas. The Division II National Championship of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) was held in Joplin, Missouri, March 9-12.

The PCC Lady Eagles season record was 23-3.

This National Championship marks the first in Pensacola Christian College women’s basketball program history. The Lady Eagles are led by Head Coach Jared Sellars.

Two Lady Eagles athletes secured a spot on the All-Tournament team: Leah Phelps and Lauran Alvarez. Lauran Alvarez was also named the tournament’s MVP.

Photo courtesy NCCAA for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.