Pensacola Christian College Wins NCCAA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship

March 13, 2022

The Pensacola Christian College Lady Eagles women’s basketball team secured their first National Championship Saturday with an 85-74 victory over the Arlington Baptist University Patriots of Arlington, Texas. The Division II National Championship of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) was held in Joplin, Missouri, March 9-12.

The PCC Lady Eagles season record was 23-3.

This National Championship marks the first in Pensacola Christian College women’s basketball program history. The Lady Eagles are led by Head Coach Jared Sellars.

Two Lady Eagles athletes secured a spot on the All-Tournament team: Leah Phelps and Lauran Alvarez. Lauran Alvarez was also named the tournament’s MVP.

Photo courtesy NCCAA for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

