Northview Chiefs Battle Back To 19-16 Win Over Catholic

March 9, 2022

The Northview Chiefs beat the Catholic Crusaders 19-16 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Catholic took a strong 11-2 lead in the top of the second with seven runs, but the Chiefs battled back with six runs in the in bottom of the fifth to tie things up 15-15.

Jamison Gilman opened in the circle, giving up 11 runs on five hits and striking out three in one and two-thirds innings. Emma Gilmore went for five innings, allowing one hit, five runs and striking out seven.

Gilmore went 3-5 to lead Northview at bat. Chloe Ragsdale, Kaitlin Gafford and Aubrey Stuckey had a couple of hits each, while Makayla Golson, Kailyn Watson, and Payton Gilchrist had one each.

