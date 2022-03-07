Myrtice L. O’Dell

March 7, 2022

Myrtice L. O’Dell, a native of Pensacola, Florida passed away on March 6, 2022 at the age of 83. She was an active member of the Baptist faith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sacred Heart Hospital Critical Care and Hospice of Sacred Heart.

She was born April 7, 1938, in Santa Rosa County, Florida to the late Willie Mae Agerton and Jesse McNally. She married Bob O’Dell on November 7, 1958 in Pensacola, Florida.

She is survived by her children, Vicki (Jim) Kelnhofer, Lisa Brisson, Danny (Edna) O’Dell, David (Marion) O’Dell and Mike O’Dell. 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob O’Dell; a grandson, Robert O’Dell and her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be: Austin South, Kristopher Wiggins, Corey O’Dell, Justin Wiggins, Ryan Seibold, Andrew O’Dell. Honorary pallbearer will be: James McNally

