Motorcyclist, 70, Dies After Pine Forest Road Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle claimed one life Monday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 70-year old male motorcyclist failed to yield when he attempted to make a left turn from Pine Forest Road to Wilde Lake Boulevard. He was struck by a car driven by a 45-year old female in the intersection.

The motorcyclist passed away at a local hospital due to his injuries.

FHP does not release the name of traffic crash victims.