Man, 70, Killed; One Other Adult And Five Children Injured In I-10 Crash

A 70-year old Mississippi man was killed in a head-on rollover crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon near the Florida Welcome center. Six others, including five children, are in serious to critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after 12:30. The driver of the white Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on I-10 and veered left crossing the grassy median before colliding head-on with a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles then collided with a semi truck causing the silver jeep to overturn.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the scene An adult passenger and two children in the Jeep are in serious condition at Sacred Heart Hospital. All were from Mississippi.

The 31-year old driver of the Chevrolet Suburban is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital. Three children that were in the Suburban are in serious condition at Sacred Heart Hospital. Everyone in the vehicle was from Texas.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

There were no injuries when an Escambia County EMS unit was involved in a separate accident (seen upper left of the photo at bottom) while responding to the first crash.

I-10 eastbound was closed for several hours by the crash, with traffic diverted in Alabama to Highway 90 in Florida.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.