Free Wild Game Dinner Saturday At Highland Baptist In Molino

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will host a Wild Game Dinner and Fish Fry this Saturday evening.

The guest speaker will be Ethan Jago, retired USAF, avid outdoorsman and young adult minister at Olive Baptist Church. There will be hunting and fishing door prizes with a grand prize of a 12-gauge.

Admission is free for the 5 p.m. event. Doors open at 4:30.

Highland Baptist Church is located at 6240 Highway 95A.