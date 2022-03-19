Fire Damages RV; Firefighters Save Nearby Structure, Vehicle

Fire burned through a recreational vehicle Friday afternoon in Molino.

The fire was reported about 4:50 p.m. on Keck Road, off Chestnut Road.

Firefighters from Escambia Fire Rescue were able to contain the fire to the unoccupied camper and prevented it from spreading to a nearby structure and vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.