Escambia Health Department Suspends COVID-19 Testing

March 30, 2022

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will close their COVID-19 testing as of Friday due to a decline in demand.

“Individuals should continue to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, keep your distance from others, be evaluated by your health care provider, and get tests,” the health department said in a statement.

FDOH-Escambia continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible persons by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Call (850) 595-6554 to schedule an appointment.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 