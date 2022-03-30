Escambia Health Department Suspends COVID-19 Testing

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will close their COVID-19 testing as of Friday due to a decline in demand.

“Individuals should continue to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, keep your distance from others, be evaluated by your health care provider, and get tests,” the health department said in a statement.

FDOH-Escambia continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible persons by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Call (850) 595-6554 to schedule an appointment.