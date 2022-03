Escambia Discontinuing COVID-19 Dashboard Tracking

Escambia County is dropping their COVID-19 dashboard Saturday as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.

As of Friday, there were 48 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Escambia County.

“Just like previous occasions when we have discontinued the dashboard, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 with our local healthcare partners,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “As long as we remain under 50 hospitalizations, Escambia County will discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard effective March 5.”