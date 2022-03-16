Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases

March 16, 2022

The Escambia County unemployment level increased last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.7% in January, up from 3% in December. That represented 5,431 people out of work out of a county workforce of 147,677 One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 6.1%, or 8,792 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area labor force in January 2022 increased by 7,885 over the year, a 3.5% increase. The area added 8,200 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.3% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,700 jobs.

The area added 8,200 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.3% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,700 jobs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 