Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases

The Escambia County unemployment level increased last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.7% in January, up from 3% in December. That represented 5,431 people out of work out of a county workforce of 147,677 One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 6.1%, or 8,792 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area labor force in January 2022 increased by 7,885 over the year, a 3.5% increase. The area added 8,200 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.3% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,700 jobs.

