Cantonment Man, 72, Critically Injured In Wreck After Possible Medical Emergency

A Cantonment man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an interstate wreck Tuesday night.

The 72-year old man was traveling eastbound on I-10 near the I-110 overpass when he experienced a possible medical emergency, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His Cadillac XT5 SUV left the roadway and collided with multiple traffic barriers before crossing into the westbound lanes of I-10.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 66-year old Cantonment woman, received minor injuries.