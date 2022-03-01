One Critically Injured In Highway 29 Wreck

March 1, 2022

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Bogia.

The driver of a sedan left the roadway and struck a tree about 8:30 a.m. along northbound Highway 29 about a half mile north of Bogia Road.

The adult driver was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and not released further information.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding vehicle photos until next of kin are notified by FHP. This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 