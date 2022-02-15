Tuesday Morning Fire Destroys Molino Home

February 15, 2022

Fire destroyed a home in Molino early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of Pilgrim Trail West off Highway 97. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the 2,300 square foot brick home.

The occupants were able to escape the fire without injury.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Molino, Walnut Hill, McDavid, Cantonment and Ensley stations of the Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 