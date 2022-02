Tate High JV Aggies Win WFHS ‘JV Jags Showdown’ Tournament

The Tate High School Junior Varsity softball team is the “JV Jags Showdown” tournament champion.

The JV Aggies won all three games in the West Florida High tournament on Saturday. The Aggies beat Gulf Breeze, Jay and Milton while allowing only one total run.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.