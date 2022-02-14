Tate Cheerleaders Compete At Nationals; JV Squad Takes Sixth In The Nation

The Tate junior varsity squad placed sixth in the nation in the JV Non-Tumbling Game Day division.

The state champion Tate varsity cheerleaders competed four times over the weekend in the Traditional Small Varsity D1 Division, and they finished 13 out of 108 teams from across the United States.

Pictured: The junior varsity (above) and varsity (below) Tate High School cheerleaders at national competition. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.