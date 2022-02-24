SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Coming To Ashton Brosnaham Park

The Southeastern Conference has entered into an agreement with Pensacola Sports that will bring the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament to the North Escambia area.

The tournament will be played at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off East 10 Mile Road through 2024 under the agreement, with an option to extend the agreement to 2026.

“I’m so excited to think about the premier conference in the country, the SEC, crowning their Women’s Soccer champion in Escambia County at Ashton Brosnaham Park beginning this fall,” said Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry. “Specifically, I want to thank Ray Palmer, with the Pensacola Sports Association, and Michael Rhodes, Escambia County Parks and Recreation director, for their advocacy and diligent work over the last eight months to deliver such a high level fantastic soccer championship to our community.”

“We are thankful to the City of Pensacola and Pensacola Sports for providing a tremendous venue to conduct our SEC Soccer Championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Their commitment to this event promises to provide lasting memories for our student-athletes and an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region.”

Over the last 11 years, the SEC has earned 75 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of nearly seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last eight seasons.

SEC soccer has been very popular with the fans as the league led the nation in regular-season attendance with 114,057 fans. Five teams ranked in the top 25 in average attendance on the season: No. 3 Texas A&M (2,329 per game), No. 6 South Carolina (1,556 per game), No. 7 Arkansas (1,537 per game), No. 13 LSU (1,334 per game) and No. 25 Tennessee (912 per game).