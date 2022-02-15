RV Fire Spreads, Damages Nearby Home

Fire destroyed an RV and damaged an adjacent home Monday in Escambia County.

Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames and that fire had spread to the attic space of a nearby home in the 4400 block of Cedarbrook Drive off Klondike Road.

The RV was a total loss, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the attic space of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.