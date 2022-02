One Injured In Highway 97 Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened about 1:10 a.m. on Highway 97 about one mile south of North Highway 99. The vehicle came to rest on its side in a driveway.

The Florida Highway patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.