One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 29 Saturday afternoon.

The wreck was reported about 4:45 p.m. near the Highway 196 intersection. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, nearly obscured from the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.