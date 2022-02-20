One Injured In ATV, Vehicle Crash In Cantonment

One person was reportedly injured in a crash involving an ATV Saturday afternoon in Cantonment.

The ATV collided with the side of a passenger car about 2:50 p.m. on Muscogee Road near Webb Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any information about the crash.

The Cantonment and Molino Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.