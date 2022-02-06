Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash

February 6, 2022

Three people were reported injured in a trafic crash Saturday night on Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino.

One adult was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight helicopter following the 8:45 p.m. crash. An adult and juvenile were reported to have also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

The crash closed southbound Highway 29 for a period of time.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

