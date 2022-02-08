Molino Man Charged With Christmas Day Arson Of Mobile Home

A Molino man has now been charged with Christmas Day arson of a mobile home he owned with his estranged wife.

Following a state investigation, 51-year old Albert Shawn Fillingim was charged Friday with felony second degree arson and felony criminal mischief with property damage over $3,000.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the mobile home fire about 4:30 p.m. on December 25 . The wife arrived at the fire scene and was heard by a firefighter as she accused Fillingim of “finally following through with his threats to burn the home down”, according to an arrest report.

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives (BFAEI) investigated and now says Fillingim was responsible for setting the blaze.

When the fire was extinguished, the remains of an electric heater were found near the foot of a bed, but it was eliminated as the cause of the fire. Investigators determined the fire started in the bedroom, and no other accidental sources of ignition were found. It was determined by the BFAEI that the fire was deliberately set.

Fillingim’s statements to investigators were redacted from the report.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage to the home and contents.

The Molino, McDavid, Walnut Hill, Ensley, Ferry Pass and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded. There were no injuries.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.