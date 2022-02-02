McDavid Solar Energy Site Now Producing Enough Power For 15,000 Homes

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in McDavid are now producing enough electricity to power up to 15,000 homes.

At about 500 acres, the site has the capacity to generate 75 megawatts. The solar center is in an area north of West Bogia Road between South Pine Barren Road and Highway 29, just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

According to Florida Power & Light, the facility has been generating electricity since December 31. It is one of eight new solar energy centers put into service recently across the state.

“This important milestone for FPL is the product of our dedication to delivering cost-effective clean and reliable energy to our customers across the Sunshine State,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “This time last year, we had 33 solar energy centers in operation. To now reach 50 solar energy centers is proof of our tireless pursuit of a cleaner energy future for today and future generations.”

Construction is underway on the First City Solar Energy Center, also in North Escambia. Similar in size and capacity to power another 15,000 homes, First City is located off Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid.

The FPL new solar energy centers recently placed into service across Florida are:

FPL Cotton Creek (Escambia County)

FPL Blue Springs (Jackson County)

FPL Ghost Orchid (Hendry County)

FPL Sawgrass (Hendry County)

FPL Elder Branch (Manatee County)

FPL Sundew (St. Lucie County)

FPL Immokalee (Collier County)

FPL Grove (Indian River County)

Together, the eight new solar energy centers are capable of generating 596 MW of quiet, emissions-free energy. That’s enough to power 120,000 homes annually and reduces carbon emissions equivalent to taking 112,000 cars off the road each year.

The eight new solar energy centers add approximately 2 million panels to FPL’s portfolio. Recently, FPL announced it is now expecting to complete its goal of installing 30 million solar panels across Florida five years early – by the end of 2025.

Pictured: The Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in North Escambia. Photo by Jeff Amerson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.