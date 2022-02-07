Gibson Road Bridge In Molino Has Been One Lane For Months. Here’s What Is Happening To Replace It.

In late October, the Escambia County Commission awarded a contract to design a replacement bridge for Gibson Road over Alligator Creek in Molino.

It’s in the middle of one of the areas a developer seeks to rezone from agriculture, which allows for a maximum residential density of one dwelling unit on each 20 acres, to agricultural residential, allowing up to one home per four acres.

We reached out to Escambia County to find out the status of the bridge, which has been reduced to one lane for months.

The $167,178 design contract was awarded to Mott MacDonald of Florida. They are due to submit 30% design plants to the county in March, with complete plans due by April 5.

“Plans for bidding will be ready in June, subject to permitting,” said Andie Gibson, Escambia County media and public information manager. “We anticipate that construction will start in August with final completion in March 2023.”

The Gibson Road over Alligator Creek 78-foot wood-supported bridge was constructed in 1959 and is currently beyond its designed service life. It’s also listed as being structural deficient, and there is history of the creek overtopping the bridge. In August 2020, the eastbound lane of the bridge was closed after a failed Florida Department of Transportation inspection.

The roadway and bridge will be designed with an increased elevation to prevent overtopping. Mott MacDonald is allowed under their contract to utilize a design that includes a prefabricated steel or precast concrete structure.

The bid opportunity was sent to 444 emails, with just four responses.

Gibson Road connects Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road.